UP officer eulogizes Osama bin Laden despite suspension

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity department, says he will still hail slain global terrorist Osama bin Laden despite getting suspended.



SDO Ravindra Kumar Gautam, who had earlier displayed a framed photograph of Osama bin Laden in his office at Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district, and wrote "Revered Osama bin Laden -- World's best junior engineer" is facing suspension and disciplinary action.



He said, "I consider Osama bin Laden to be my 'Guru'. If the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again. Everyone is free to choose his ideal."



The SDO had put up Osama bin Laden's framed picture in the waiting room of his subdivision office.