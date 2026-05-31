POCSO Act applies if victim of commercial sex trafficking is minor: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that cases involving the trafficking of children for commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) can be prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in addition to relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA).

A bench of justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan also issued a series of directions aimed at strengthening victim protection and rehabilitation while clarifying the legal framework governing trafficking-related offences.

The court made it clear that the consent of a trafficking victim cannot be used as a defence when coercion, deception, abuse of power or other prohibited means are involved.

"The consent of a child victim of trafficking is irrelevant, regardless of whether or not 'means' have been used. Lack of consent is not an element of the crime of trafficking in persons," the bench observed.

It added that once the ingredients of trafficking are established, any claim that the victim consented to the exploitation becomes legally irrelevant.

"The focus should be firmly on the actions and intentions of the perpetrators," the court said.

The bench further clarified that even if a person was aware they were entering the sex industry, they may still qualify as a trafficking victim if they were deceived about the nature or conditions of the work and later subjected to exploitation.