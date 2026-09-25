Police detain activists demanding arrest of Gyanesh Kumar over ‘vote chori’

The Delhi Police on Friday, 25 September, detained several protesters at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi unit, along with civil society members, organised the protest, with demonstrators raising slogans against the CEC and calling for his arrest.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav, and AISA president Neha were among those detained, organisers said. AISA added that Neha was later taken to Kanjhawala police station.

In a video message from the police station, Neha alleged that police detained students for demanding accountability from the Election Commission and affirmed that the protests would continue.

"The Constitution gives us the right to democratic dissent, and we had gone to protest at Jantar Mantar. Even though we were detained today, we will come again tomorrow; we will come the day after. The streets of this country will remain active until Kumar is jailed, the SIR is halted, and all those voters whose votes have been illegally and unconstitutionally deleted have their right to vote restored through the SIR," Neha said.

Bhattacharya, in a separate statement, alleged that police manhandled protesters during detention and questioned why some officers at the demonstration site were not wearing name tags.

"Gyanesh was caught red-handed indulging in vote theft. Now that there is a demand for his resignation, Modi and Shah, who appointed him as the CEC, deployed the Delhi Police to crush the protest. The government is protecting him," he said.