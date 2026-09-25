'One rule for VIP voters, one for others?' Congress to Gyanesh Kumar

Congress alleges Election Commission of India introduced a ‘mark VIP’ feature in the BLO application during ongoing SIR of electoral rolls

Pawan Khera questions legal basis for classifying ministers, judges, bureaucrats, celebrities and others as VIP electors

Congress asks ECI to disclose complete protocol for marked electors, including whether they receive exemptions or priority during SIR

The Congress on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of creating a ‘mark VIP’ feature in its booth-level officer (BLO) application during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the mechanism could create a separate process for influential voters.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged that the feature allowed BLOs to identify and mark certain electors as VIPs.

Khera said media reports had revealed that the feature was introduced while the SIR exercise was under way. He referred to records on the Apple App Store which, according to him, described the change as ‘mark VIP elector-related changes’.

"What sort of VIP culture is this?" Khera asked, questioning the ECI’s rationale for distinguishing between VIP and ordinary voters. "PM Modi repeatedly projected himself as the pradhan sevak and claimed that his government had ended VIP culture. Under whose instructions then is the Election Commission operating a system that distinguishes between VIP voters and ordinary voters?"

The Congress leader alleged that election officials had been instructed to identify ministers and their family members, celebrities, judges, advocates, bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, media persons, social workers and other prominent individuals as VIPs.