Police fire in air, use teargas as angry exam aspirants block tracks near Patna

Police fired in the air, lobbed teargas shells and resorted to a lathi-charge after hundreds of competitive exam aspirants blocked railway tracks on the outskirts of Patna, alleging that inadequate train arrangements could prevent them from reaching their examination centres on time, officials said on Sunday, 14 June.

Six people have been arrested, while efforts are underway to identify and track down others involved in the unrest at Pataliputra railway station, where railway personnel and security staff were injured in stone-pelting.

According to Amresh Kumar, inspector-general of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for the East Central Zone, which covers a large part of Bihar, the situation escalated around midnight on Saturday when more than 200 young men gathered at the station.

The students were travelling to various parts of Bihar for the Excise Department recruitment examination scheduled on Sunday. Officials said trains had been operating to ferry candidates across the state, but many aspirants complained that the arrangements were insufficient given the large number of examinees and feared they would not reach their allotted centres in time.

"The protesters alleged that the arrangements were inadequate and sat on the tracks demanding a special train that would enable them to reach their destinations in time for the examination," Kumar said.

The senior officer said he reached the station along with RPF and Government Railway Police personnel after receiving information about the disruption. Railway authorities were informed about the sudden rush and a special train was arranged, arriving at around 2.00 am.