Police identify 64 drugs hotspots in Delhi, conduct over 100 raids

The recovery came after raids against narco-offenders which were planned with all the senior officers as well as field officers of Delhi Police.



"A total of 80 police teams consisting of ANTF, Crime Branch and officers from all the police stations were constituted to carry out the operations. Information was developed through human intelligence as well as technical analysis. The ANTF, in coordination with all the districts of Delhi Police, carried out ground level surveys and chose more than 100 potential targets to perform simultaneous raids," the Special CP said.



Recently, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, 31 drug offenders were arrested in 30 NDPS cases, in addition to 12 arrested in six excise act cases.