Police lathi charge injures 40 in Silchar as student death protest turns violent

They alleged that Roy had insulted the victim who got six backlogs in his first semester examination, which was held online in 2021 owing to the Covid pandemic.

During the pandemic lockdown, the student was at home and failed to attend the online classes due to a lack of internet connectivity, resulting in the backlog, they claimed.

He had appealed to the authorities to conduct a special examination so that he could clear the backlogs but Roy allegedly insulted him. Following this incident, he locked himself in his room and his body was later found hanging, the students said.

The protest over the death escalated when the students allegedly vandalised Roy's residence, Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said.

"They attacked the police and other officials as well. At one point, we had to lathi charge to control the situation. We are now investigating the matter," he said.