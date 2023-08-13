Police Look for Absconding Man Linked to BJP’s Poll Management Firm
Shashank Bharadwaj is said to be absconding since February this year, when the Congress filed an FIR against hacking of its website. Four have been arrested
Bengaluru Police are on the look out for one Shashank Bharadwaj associated with Varahe Analytics, a poll strategy firm engaged by the BJP in Karnataka, on allegations of hacking the website of Karnataka Congress in February this year. Bharadwaj, who is absconding, is accused of making the payment to a firm, M/S VET FAB Technologies based at Haassan, for hacking the official website and setting up a fake website targeting the Congress ahead of the assembly election in the state.
While the FIR was lodged in February, BJP lost the election in May. This week Bengaluru police arrested three people including directors of the said company for developing the fake website and uploading defamatory content and disinformation. Varahe Analytics had been hired by the BJP for formulating its election campaign and strategy in the state.
Naming the arrested people as Dharnesh Jain, Siddharth and Venkatesh, besides an employee, from Hassan police in a press note issued on Saturday claimed to have confiscated three mobile phones, a laptop, credit card and other incriminating documents. The press-note also claimed that incriminating WhatsApp chats have also been recovered.
The official website of Karnataka Congress, inckarnataka.in had disappeared one fine morning in February with the message, “This account has been suspended. Contact your hosting provider for more information”. The hackers had infiltrated the domain server ID too, rendering it “suspended”. The digital attack was the third in less than 24 hours.
Simultaneously, a fake website, kpcc.in, was set up with photos of Congress leaders. The website has been designed to resemble the official website but describing the party as “Communal, Criminal and Corrupt”. Photos of Congress leaders were used with intent to slander, had alleged Priyank Kharge, chairman of the KPCC Communications Cell in an official complaint to Bengaluru police commissioner.
A fake letter with a forged signature of the present chief minister Siddaramaiah was hosted on the spoof website. The letter, addressed to Sonia Gandhi and written in Kannada, was printed on letterhead resembling the official letterhead. It urged Sonia Gandhi to log in to the fake website highlighting infighting in the Congress.
