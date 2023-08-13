Police Look for Absconding Man Linked to BJP’s Poll Management Firm

Bengaluru Police are on the look out for one Shashank Bharadwaj associated with Varahe Analytics, a poll strategy firm engaged by the BJP in Karnataka, on allegations of hacking the website of Karnataka Congress in February this year. Bharadwaj, who is absconding, is accused of making the payment to a firm, M/S VET FAB Technologies based at Haassan, for hacking the official website and setting up a fake website targeting the Congress ahead of the assembly election in the state.

While the FIR was lodged in February, BJP lost the election in May. This week Bengaluru police arrested three people including directors of the said company for developing the fake website and uploading defamatory content and disinformation. Varahe Analytics had been hired by the BJP for formulating its election campaign and strategy in the state.