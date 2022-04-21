Police probe reveals Jahangirpuri riot accused Ansar supplied drugs, seized BMW from bizman

They claimed that with his illegal trade the accused minted money and used it to create a gangster-type image in Jahangirpuri.



Ansar initially started dealing with scrape business and later on started supplying heroin and smack.



"He had apprehension that if he was caught supplying narcotic substance he would be awarded a long jail term. This fear led him to end his drug peddling business. Ansar then started running 'satta' in North-West Delhi," claimed one of the sources.



The sources have claimed that a few photos of Ansar with a BMW car were accessed by the police. In one of the photos he was seen standing on the bonnet of the car.