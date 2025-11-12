Police probe reveals Red Fort reconnaissance by terror suspects ahead of blast

Investigators probing the Red Fort blast have revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the key suspects in the recently uncovered “white-collar terror module”, conducted multiple reconnaissance visits to the historic site in January, according to police analysing his mobile data.

Officials suspect these visits were part of a larger conspiracy to target the Red Fort on 26 January, a plan that may have been thwarted by heightened security and intensive patrolling at the time.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Analysis of mobile dump data shows Dr Muzammil repeatedly visited the Red Fort area in the first week of January. These visits were part of detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on Republic Day.”

The officer added that Dr Muzammil, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, studied security arrangements and crowd patterns at the monument. Their movements were corroborated through mobile tower data and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.