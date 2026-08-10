Police use water cannons, tear gas as job aspirants march on Jharkhand Assembly

A tense protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly descended into chaos on Monday as police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges to stop thousands of job aspirants who breached barricades while marching against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Several protesters claimed they were injured during the police action, which unfolded near the final barricade at Jagannathpur Temple on the road leading to the assembly, where the House is currently in session.

“The baton charge was barbaric. We were protesting peacefully, but the government used batons against us. They can only inflict physical injuries, not harm our thoughts,” protester Piyush Kumar Soni told PTI.

Soni alleged that several female students were also injured, claiming police personnel struck protesters on their heads, arms and faces.

Vikram Kumar, who travelled from Hazaribag, said he suffered a head injury during the confrontation. Questioning the police action, he said the protesters had been demonstrating peacefully and asked why they were subjected to a baton charge.

Barricades breached, tensions rise

The march began around 10.30 am from outside the old assembly building as the agitation entered its 17th day. The timing coincided with chief minister Hemant Soren’s 51st birthday.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance. He carried a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren as he made his way towards the protest site.

Mahto objected to the barbed-wire barricades erected along the route, saying resentment among students was mounting over what they described as injustice in the recruitment process.

Carrying tricolours and placards demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination or a CBI probe, thousands of young protesters pushed through successive barricades despite a heavy security presence.

Other placards called for an impartial investigation and questioned why the CID had not conducted raids at JSSC offices.