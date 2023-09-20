Police warn Thane's Ganesh pandal to steer clear of 'provocative' decorations

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have served a notice on a Ganesh pandal, which faced action last year over its decoration related to the split in the Shiv Sena, to desist from using any display material or audio clips that could trigger law and order problems, the organisers said on Wednesday, 20 September.

According to a functionary of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-controlled Vijay Tarun Mandal at Kalyan, their theme for the year is “democracy is at peril”. The Mahatma Phule Chowk police sent them a notice on Monday, 18 September, he said.

Last year, the police seized their decoration material about the division in the Shiv Sena and filed a case against the mandal. The matter was resolved after the mandal challenged the police action in the Bombay High Court.

Referring to last year’s action against the mandal, the notice said any attempts to “provoke” or have decoration materials that can potentially lead to a fight between “two groups, communities, and religions and result in law and order problems” will prompt the police to act.