Political ‘discussions’ may cause expulsion from TISS, Mumbai

Political discussions, dharna, demonstrations etc. are ‘dishonourable’ acts by students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), set up in 1936 as Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work, renamed as TISS in 1944 and conferred deemed university status in 1964. In 2024, a memorandum of agreement brought it under the control of a TISS Society, with the Union education minister heading it.

While the ‘code of honour’ has apparently existed since 2017, it was revised and circulated last month. One of the codes states that any indulgence in ‘political, unpatriotic, anti-establishment’ discussions may invite stern action including termination and expulsion.

The code does not define these acts, though, and has been left vague presumably to enable the administration to take selective action. Another code expects the students to be ‘financially responsible’. In other words, any delay in clearing dues to the university, hostel etc. could also provide a pretext to take action.

An official quoted by the Free Press Journal on Wednesday told the media that students might as well pursue their study instead of indulging in ‘useless activities’. The code related to political activities does not seem to be applicable to the TISS administrators, who are free to invite political leaders and RSS ideologues to the campus as speakers and chief guests.