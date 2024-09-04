Political ‘discussions’ may cause expulsion from TISS, Mumbai
While TISS can invite RSS leaders and other political leaders to campus, students are not allowed to engage even in political ‘discussions’
Political discussions, dharna, demonstrations etc. are ‘dishonourable’ acts by students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), set up in 1936 as Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work, renamed as TISS in 1944 and conferred deemed university status in 1964. In 2024, a memorandum of agreement brought it under the control of a TISS Society, with the Union education minister heading it.
While the ‘code of honour’ has apparently existed since 2017, it was revised and circulated last month. One of the codes states that any indulgence in ‘political, unpatriotic, anti-establishment’ discussions may invite stern action including termination and expulsion.
The code does not define these acts, though, and has been left vague presumably to enable the administration to take selective action. Another code expects the students to be ‘financially responsible’. In other words, any delay in clearing dues to the university, hostel etc. could also provide a pretext to take action.
An official quoted by the Free Press Journal on Wednesday told the media that students might as well pursue their study instead of indulging in ‘useless activities’. The code related to political activities does not seem to be applicable to the TISS administrators, who are free to invite political leaders and RSS ideologues to the campus as speakers and chief guests.
The officials and faculty are also presumably free to become members of the RSS and engage in political activities permitted by the ruling party. Clarity on such issues is still awaited.
The code is extraordinary in a university with the avowed aim of creating a “people-centred, just and ecologically sustainable society” and protect human rights, social justice and equality. TISS boasts of a school of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance, a school of Management and Labour Studies, a school of Social Work and a school of Media and Cultural Studies. It also has schools on development and disaster studies.
The TISS website has a section on ‘recent achievements’ and significantly, begins by celebrating the completion of 25 years for its field project in 2009 for creating special cells for women and children in police stations. Even more significantly, the website does not seem to have been updated and no achievement is listed beyond 2009.
TISS recognises only one students’ union to represent students. Students are allowed to contest in their individual capacity but not as representatives of any formal students’ body. It does not formally recognise any such students’ body affiliated to any political party. Still, earlier this year it banned the left-oriented Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), which has been active in the campus for the past 12 years.
It has also allowed the right-wing Democratic and Secular Students Forum (DSSF) which was set up, according to students, in 2014. Informally there is also the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA), North East Students’ Forum (NESF), Adivasi Students’ Forum and Muslim Students’ Forum (MSF), besides the Fraternity Movement, which are active at TISS, Mumbai, the main campus.
Medha Patkar, an alumna of TISS, was quoted by the Times of India as saying that the code may fail the test of the Constitution. While challenging the code remained an option, she advised students to initiate a dialogue with the administration for a review of the code. The TISS alumni are equipped with the skills to negotiate and find solutions and a solution could still be found.
