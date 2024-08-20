TISS in turmoil: Students' body banned, anti-Muslim rhetoric welcomed

In an official circular issued on Monday, 19 August, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has imposed an 'immediate ban of the PSF [Progressive Students' Forum] from all institute premises and activities'.

The startling order adds that 'any attempt by this group to organise or participate in unauthorised events will be met with immediate intervention and consequences'.

The PSF has been critical of and vocal about the TISS administration’s alleged anti-minority attitude and its handling of students’ welfare for a while now. The circular, in turn, describes the PSF as an 'unauthorised and illegal forum' that obstructs the institute's functions and creates division.

The circular also states: 'Any student or faculty member found supporting, associating with or propagating the group's divisive ideologies will be subject to disciplinary action as outlined in our institute policies.'

The administration further accuses the PSF of misleading and distracting students, asserting that its actions are destructive to academic pursuits and violate the harmony of the campus.