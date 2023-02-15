Political vendetta of the BJP government: Mamata on I-T "survey" of BBC

Such actions affect freedom of the press, she said alleging that the saffron party is controlling the media.

“One day there will be no media in the country.… They (BJP leaders) don’t care about people’s mandate, their only mandate is dictatorship. (They are) more than Hitler,” she said.

The tax department had begun the survey on Tuesday at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India. The operation continued on Wednesday.