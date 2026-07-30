Polling begins in Bankipur by-election as Prashant Kishor makes electoral debut

Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar commenced at 7 am on Thursday under extensive security arrangements, with nearly 3.8 lakh electors set to decide the fate of 26 candidates in one of the state's most closely watched contests.

Polling will continue until 6 pm across all 422 polling stations in the urban constituency, according to officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. Votes will be counted on 3 August.

The by-election has attracted significant attention as Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor enters the electoral arena for the first time. The former political strategist is seeking to break the Bharatiya Janata Party's long-standing hold over the constituency.