Polling continued till midnight at few places in Andhra Pradesh

Voting at a few places in Andhra Pradesh continued till midnight in simultaneous polls to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha while the final voter turnout figure is likely to cross 80 per cent.

According to the Election Commission, 78.36 per cent voters cast their votes but this figure may go up further and surpass the 2019 turnout of 79.64 per cent.

In places like Chintala colony in Tiruvuru (SC) Assembly segment in NTR district, Gotivada Agraharam in Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district, and in Bheemunipatnam in Padmanbham mandal of Visakhapatnam district, polling continued till midnight.

Enthusiasm among voters marked the polling in the southern state as thousands of people living in neighbouring states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country came to their native places to cast their votes. Some even came from abroad to participate in the polling process.

More than 4.14 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in the elections for 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the single-phase polling.

Election authorities had set up 46,389 polling centres across the state. The voters decided the political fortunes of 2,841 candidates.

Chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan are among 2,387 candidates for 175 Assembly seats.