YSRCP, TDP, Janasena are 'B' team of BJP in Andhra Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other opposition parties in the state, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 11 May, said BJP stands for Babu (TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan and Pawan (Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan).

Addressing a poll rally in Kadapa, the Congress leader alleged the remote control of the three leaders is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Invoking former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Rahul Gandhi said the former's footmarch across Andhra Pradesh was an inspiration for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.