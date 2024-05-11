Rahul Gandhi “100% ready" to take on Modi in a debate; says PM will not agree

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 10 May said his party too has made mistakes and will have to change its politics in future.

The remark came at an event in Lucknow where he accused Narendra Modi of being a monarch and not a prime minister, calling him a front for "two-three financiers."

Answering a question from a member of the audience at the event on the Constitution, the former Congress president said he was “100 per cent” prepared to take on Narendra Modi in a debate, but he knew that the prime minister will not agree.

"The Congress party will also have to change its politics in the coming times. This will have to be done. I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I am saying this while being from the Congress party," he said in his speech.

However, he did not elaborate on what “change” he felt the Congress needed.