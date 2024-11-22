Pony, palanquin owners on strike against proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway

Pithus (porters), pony and palanquin (palki) owners who routinely assist thousands of pilgrims on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route in Jammu, on Friday called for a three-day strike to protest the proposed ropeway project in Katra, approximately 18 km from the shrine. Groups of protestors staged demonstrations in Katra and raised slogans against the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, demanding that it shelve the ropeway project failing which they will intensify the stir.

Thousands of pithus, pony and palanquin operators, who earn daily wages from the Vaishno Devi pilgrims yatra are enraged over the proposed move to connect Tarakot Marg with Sanjhi Chhat and undertook a similar stir earlier to register their strong reservations against the project.

Speaking to IANS, a couple of protestors said the ropeway project/gondola will be detrimental to their livelihood and they are left with no option other than to block it. They claimed that their strike also has the backing of locals as they stand to lose heavily if the ropeway project is built.

As local resident Sonu Qayum said, “We are on a three-day strike against the shrine board’s decision to implement the ropeway on Tarakote Marg. They are trying to bypass the traditional path that has been used by generations of pilgrims." He stressed the deep connection devotees share with the old pilgrimage route,. and raised concerns over it, if the project proceeds.