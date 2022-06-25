Poor air quality, extreme weather wreaking havoc on health of Delhi's outdoor workers

When asked about job efficiency and productivity during extreme weather events, responses from all occupational groups varied in some cases while remaining similar in others.



As many as 59 per cent autorickshaw drivers, 72 per cent vendors, and 74 per cent sweepers agreed that their job efficiency and productivity was impacted by heat waves. In case of rain, it was only 28 per cent autorickshaw drivers, 17 per cent vendors and 15 per cent sweepers that talked about its impact on them while the cold wave seems to have the least impact with only 8 per cent autorickshaw drivers, 8 per cent vendors and 4 per cent sweepers agreeing to have had an impact on their job efficiency and productivity. However, in case of extreme air pollution, only 5 per cent autorickshaw drivers, 3 per cent vendors, and 7 per cent sweepers said their productivity was impacted.



Jain added that the study found that lack of effective mitigation measures and policies, as well as lengthy working hours and varied work locations, aggravated these workers' exposure to air pollution and harsh circumstances.



The recommendations from the study - for the government authorities concerned and occupational welfare organisations - included promoting the use of safety measures and protective equipment such as respiratory masks, goggles, and other protective clothing; creating awareness among outdoor workers about the various occupational risks and health impacts and providing adequate training and capacity building to the workers regarding the use of protective measures, following preventive guidelines, as well as monitoring.



Another major recommendation was formulating local, national, and global mitigation policies and preventive guidelines.



Other authors included Vaishnavi Barthwal, Ayushi Babuta & Chubamenla Jamir from TERI School of Advanced Studies, Delhi, Arun Kumar Sharma from University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi, and Dr Anant Mohan from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.