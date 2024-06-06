Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week

The Pune Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday, 5 June, extended the remand of a minor -- accused of killing two techies in his Porsche car on 19 May in an allegedly drunken state -- to an observation facility by a week till 12 June.

The 17-year-old boy was presented before the JJB after his previous remand of 15 days ended, and the police sought a further extension of 14 days.

In the same case, a Pune sessions judge V.R. Kachare extended by five days the police remand of the boy's parents, two senior doctors and a peon of the Sassoon General Hospital -- all accused in a separate case involving the tinkering of the accused minor's blood sample.

Their police custody ended on Wednesday, and they were presented before the court, which granted an extension of police custody till 10 June.