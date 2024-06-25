Porsche crash: Bombay HC orders release of juvenile accused

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 25 June, ordered that a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in Pune last month be released immediately from an observation home.

The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of 19 May killing two techies, was lodged at an observation home in Maharashtra's Pune city.

A division bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande quashed the orders issued by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) remanding the minor to the observation home.

"We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)," the court said.

The bench noted the JJB's remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction.

The court said amid the "immediate reaction to the accident, the kneejerk reaction and the public outcry, the CCL's age was not considered."

"The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered," the bench said.