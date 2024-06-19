Porsche crash: Pune police submit final report to Juvenile Justice Board

Police have submitted their final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here detailing all evidence against a 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche accident in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar last month, an official has said.

The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, including a woman, is lodged at an observation home in the city.

The police had filed a plea to allow them to treat the juvenile as an adult for the purpose of trial in the case. To support their case, the police have now submitted relevant evidence to the JJB, said the officer on Tuesday.

“We have submitted all evidence to the JJB proving that he was behind the wheel of the Porsche car, starting from his house on the evening of May 19 until the accident occurred,” he said.