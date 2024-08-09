Porsche crash: Prosecution opposes bail pleas of 6 accused

The prosecution on Thursday, 8 August opposed the bail pleas of six accused in the 19 May Pune Porsche car crash case and asserted they played with the judiciary by tampering with evidence.

Advocate Shishir Hiray, who has been appointed as special public prosecutor in the case, opposed the bail applications of Vishal Agarwal, Shivani Agarwal, parents of the juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar car accident, Sassoon Hospital's then head of forensic sciences department Ajay Taware, its then chief medical officer Shreehari Halnor as well as middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.

The bail applications of the six are currently being heard before additional sessions judge U M Mudholkar.

In the early hours of 19 May, two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche car allegedly driven by an inebriated minor.

The car's speed was recorded at 110 km per hour after the airbags in the car opened once it hit the two-wheeler, indicating the vehicle was likely being driven at an even higher speed before the impact, Hiray told court.

Citing a Supreme Court judgement that cancelled the bail given to former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi in a murder case, Hiray said the accused would tamper with evidence the way they tried by replacing blood samples to nullify alcohol tests.

"After the offence was registered against the minor, the accused allegedly took the entire system in their hand and tampered with key evidence crucial in the judicial proceedings. Playing or tampering with the evidence is nothing but playing with the judicial system. This exactly happened in the Amarmani Tripathi vs CBI case," argued Hiray.