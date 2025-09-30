Congress fumes, family protests as portion of Olympian Md Shahid’s house demolished

A section of the house belonging to late Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Mohammed Shahid in Varanasi was demolished on Sunday as part of a road-widening project, sparking protests from his family.

The demolition took place along the Kachery-Sandaha road, where authorities are carrying out infrastructure development works.

Shahid, who was a member of the Indian team that won gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, died in 2016 at 56.

According to local officials, only properties for which compensation had already been paid were targeted for demolition. However, Shahid’s relatives have disputed the claim. His sister-in-law Nazneen said the family had not received any compensation and had no alternative accommodation. “We have nowhere else to go with our family,” she stated.

Shahid’s cousin Mushtaq said the family is currently preparing for a wedding scheduled in October and claimed that they owned no other land. “If this continues, we will be forced onto the streets,” he said.

He further alleged inconsistencies in the project, stating that while road widening in other areas was limited to 21 metres, in their locality it had been extended to 25 metres.

Varanasi ADM (city) Alok Verma maintained that demolitions were being carried out only on compensated properties. “In the road widening project, action is being taken to remove only those properties for which compensation has already been paid. Sometimes, during bulldozer operations, slight deviations can occur, but no structure is being arbitrarily demolished,” he said.