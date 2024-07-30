Post-dated cheque on crashing bank: Congress on financial packages for Andhra, Bihar

The Congress on Tuesday, 30 July claimed that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had "pulled a fast one" on NDA allies in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh given that most announcements in the Budget will not see light of day for a few years.

The move, said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, was "a post-dated cheque on a crashing bank". In a post on X, he also shared a media report claiming that financial packages for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are likely to cost the Centre Rs 20,000-30,000 crore.

"The non-biological PM's Kursi Bachao Budget makes critical promises to two states, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Specific projects in Bihar have been allocated Rs 58,900 crores, and in Andhra, Phase I of Polavaram Project alone will cost the Union Government (which is committed to bearing the entire expense of the Irrigation project) Rs 14,000 crore," he said.