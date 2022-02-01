Post rain, Delhi to witness clear sky from Feb 5

After witnessing rainy and cloudy days for three days from February 3 to February 5, Delhi will record mainly clear sky from February 6 onwards, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weekly forecast for the city on Tuesday.



The IMD on Monday said, North India, in the month of February, is likely to receive an average rainfall above normal i.e. more than 121 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) that is 65.3 mm, recorded between 1961-2010.



"The probabilistic forecast for the spatial distribution of tercile rainfall categories (above normal, normal, and below normal) over the country for the month of February suggests that normal to below normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of North India except most parts of Punjab and Haryana where above normal rainfall is most likely," IMD said.



It is due to the weak La NiAa conditions that are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.