Posters appear in Jaipur asking people not to sell property to 'non-Hindus'

Posters appeared in a locality of Jaipur on Wednesday saying houses should not be sold to "non-Hindus". The poster, appearing in Shivaji Nagar in the Bhatta Basti area, also appeals to 'Sanatani' people to stop the "migration" of Hindus.

Some locals told a TV channel that they had pasted the posters willingly on their own homes to appeal to people in their locality to not sell their houses to non-Hindus.

When contacted, the SHO of Bhatta Basti police station area, Kailash, confirmed the development. He said people have pasted the posters on their own houses and there has been no complaint so far over this.

The posters in the name of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' read in Hindi, "Sanataniyon se appeal, palayan ko roken. Sabhi Sanatan bhaiyon behnon se nivedan hai ki apna makaan gair-Hinduon ko na bechen (an appeal to Sanatanis to stop migration. A request to all Sanatani brothers and sisters to not sell their house to non-Hindus)."