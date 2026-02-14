Pothole deaths up 53% in 5 years; UP accounts for over half of 9,400 fatalities
Deaths caused by pothole-related road accidents have climbed by a staggering 53 per cent over the past five years, claiming 9,438 lives across India between 2020 and 2024, the government informed Parliament.
More than half of these fatalities were recorded in Uttar Pradesh, marking it as the worst-affected state in what has become a grim and persistent road safety crisis.
In a written reply, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari shared data revealing a troubling trajectory. While the annual death toll dipped slightly from 1,555 in 2020 to 1,481 in 2021, fatalities have risen steadily each year since — surging to 1,856 in 2022, 2,161 in 2023, and peaking at 2,385 in 2024.
Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 5,127 deaths during the five-year period — more than 54 per cent of the national total. In 2024, the state reported 1,369 pothole-related fatalities, up from 1,320 in 2023 and 1,030 in 2022, underscoring a worsening trend.
Trailing far behind but still deeply affected, Madhya Pradesh recorded 969 deaths over the same period, including 277 in 2024. Tamil Nadu reported 612 fatalities, while Punjab logged 414 deaths.
The data, compiled from police reports submitted by states and Union Territories, also showed sharp contrasts across the country. Some states — including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Goa — reported no pothole-related accidents or deaths during the five-year span.
Beyond the loss of life, the broader toll has been severe. A total of 23,056 pothole-related accidents were reported nationwide between 2020 and 2024, resulting in 19,956 injuries. Of these, 9,670 were classified as grievous, highlighting the devastating human cost of neglected road infrastructure.
Gadkari noted that while the Centre is responsible for the development and maintenance of National Highways, state governments oversee roads within their respective jurisdictions. He added that the upkeep of the existing National Highway network has been prioritised, with systems put in place to ensure that accountable maintenance agencies carry out timely repairs.
Yet the rising numbers suggest that potholes — often dismissed as minor civic irritants — remain deadly hazards on India’s roads, exacting a mounting price in lives and livelihoods.
With PTI inputs
