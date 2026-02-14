Pothole deaths up 53% in 5 years; UP accounts for over half of 9,400 fatalities

Deaths caused by pothole-related road accidents have climbed by a staggering 53 per cent over the past five years, claiming 9,438 lives across India between 2020 and 2024, the government informed Parliament.

More than half of these fatalities were recorded in Uttar Pradesh, marking it as the worst-affected state in what has become a grim and persistent road safety crisis.

In a written reply, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari shared data revealing a troubling trajectory. While the annual death toll dipped slightly from 1,555 in 2020 to 1,481 in 2021, fatalities have risen steadily each year since — surging to 1,856 in 2022, 2,161 in 2023, and peaking at 2,385 in 2024.

Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 5,127 deaths during the five-year period — more than 54 per cent of the national total. In 2024, the state reported 1,369 pothole-related fatalities, up from 1,320 in 2023 and 1,030 in 2022, underscoring a worsening trend.