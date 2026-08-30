'Sorry students': Power outage at two Jaipur centres forces NEET-PG 2026 re-exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for candidates whose NEET-PG 2026 test was disrupted by power supply problems at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday.

The re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur. NBEMS said details of the venue would be communicated separately and revised admit cards would be issued to the affected candidates.

The two centres, numbered 41,682 and 41,683, were located at the iON Digital Zone iDZ in the Sitapura area of Jaipur. According to NBEMS, candidates could not complete the examination because of "internal power supply issues at the centres".

"NBEMS apologises to the affected candidates for the inconvenience caused," the examination body said.

Candidates at the centres reported repeated disruptions during the examination. Dr Gaurav, who appeared for the test, said the examination started and stopped repeatedly.

"In two hours, the exam began 10 times and ended 10 times. There is no authority to answer why it was happening," he said.

Another candidate, Vishnu Sharma, said the computer systems repeatedly shut down before candidates could properly begin the examination.

"The system has been shutting down repeatedly right from the beginning, even before the exam could properly start. It would work for barely two minutes before crashing. This happened at least 20 times," he said.

Sharma said candidates continued cooperating with officials in the hope that the problem would be resolved.

"We kept cooperating and hoping that it would work the next time, but the system continued to shut down," he said.