'Sorry students': Power outage at two Jaipur centres forces NEET-PG 2026 re-exam
NBEMS apologises to affected candidates; re-examination scheduled for September 5 after repeated disruptions at two test centres
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for candidates whose NEET-PG 2026 test was disrupted by power supply problems at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday.
The re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur. NBEMS said details of the venue would be communicated separately and revised admit cards would be issued to the affected candidates.
The two centres, numbered 41,682 and 41,683, were located at the iON Digital Zone iDZ in the Sitapura area of Jaipur. According to NBEMS, candidates could not complete the examination because of "internal power supply issues at the centres".
"NBEMS apologises to the affected candidates for the inconvenience caused," the examination body said.
Candidates at the centres reported repeated disruptions during the examination. Dr Gaurav, who appeared for the test, said the examination started and stopped repeatedly.
"In two hours, the exam began 10 times and ended 10 times. There is no authority to answer why it was happening," he said.
Another candidate, Vishnu Sharma, said the computer systems repeatedly shut down before candidates could properly begin the examination.
"The system has been shutting down repeatedly right from the beginning, even before the exam could properly start. It would work for barely two minutes before crashing. This happened at least 20 times," he said.
Sharma said candidates continued cooperating with officials in the hope that the problem would be resolved.
"We kept cooperating and hoping that it would work the next time, but the system continued to shut down," he said.
He also questioned whether candidates should not expect adequate facilities for an examination of such importance.
"When candidates are charged such a substantial fee, is it too much to expect proper facilities for an exam of this scale, especially one of the biggest exams in the country?" he said.
Some candidates reportedly demanded that the examination be cancelled and conducted afresh nationwide, though the NBEMS decision is limited to those affected by the disruptions at the two Jaipur centres.
Congress attacks government
The disruption also drew criticism from the Congress, which accused the Centre of failing to conduct examinations properly.
In a post on X, the party alleged that the NEET-PG examination scheduled to begin at 9 am in Jaipur could not start until noon and criticised the government over the disruption.
The remarks came amid continuing political criticism over examination administration and infrastructure.
Over 2.65 lakh candidates completed exam
NEET-PG 2026 was conducted on August 30 at 1,111 centres across the country.
According to NBEMS, 2,73,096 candidates had registered for the examination, while 2,65,980 candidates appeared.
Around 2,63,535 candidates successfully completed the examination.
The Jaipur disruption therefore affected a relatively small number of candidates compared with the nationwide test, but the repeated technical and power-related failures prompted the examination body to schedule a separate test for those unable to complete their papers.
The re-examination on September 5 is intended to provide the affected candidates an opportunity to take the test under normal examination conditions.