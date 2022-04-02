Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack: Police

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur, police said on Saturday.

"Prabhakar Sail, 37, died of a heart attack at his house in Mahul on Friday evening," a police official said.

He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said.