200 booked for rioting as Prajapati Samaj Yatra tries to enter Delhi

Several youths belonging to the Prajapati Samaj sustained minor injuries after Ghaziabad police used force to stop them from marching towards Delhi.

The Ghaziabad police have booked 217 people under charges of rioting for violation of prohibitory orders, an officer said on Sunday, 3 March.

The accused were part of a Sankalp Yatra (resolution march), and wanted to cross over to Delhi via Ghaziabad to hand over a memorandum to the President of India, with a demand of reservation and participation in politics.

They also took out the march through the Sahibabad Site-4 Industrial Area on Friday night, 1 March.

The protesters also appealed to people on social media to join the protest.