Prajwal Revanna arrested after completing due process, says G. Parameshwara

Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara on Friday, 31 May, said suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested after completing due process, and further legal procedures will follow.

He said the arrest would help the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe cases against the Hassan MP.

Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of Friday by the SIT, minutes after he arrived from Germany.

"Prajwal Revanna landed around 12.40 am -12:50 am from Germany's Munich. As there was an arrest warrant against him, SIT accordingly arrested him and took him into custody and further legal procedures they will follow today. I'm yet to discuss it with our officials," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "As of now, the only information is that he (Prajwal) has come. He has been arrested and according to law, what action should be taken, like -- medical examination, presenting him before the judiciary. All those procedures will follow, including questioning him."

"...naturally he should have cooperated to the arrest. His immigration papers were cleared and he was brought out (of the airport). As he had a diplomatic passport, things happened easily, after completing all the due process, he was arrested," he added.