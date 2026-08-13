Prajwal Revanna moved to general cell after phone found in prison

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, has been moved from the VIP section of Bengaluru’s Central Prison to a general cell housing other convicted prisoners after a mobile phone was reportedly recovered from his barrack.

The development took a dramatic turn on Wednesday evening when a purported 17-second video, allegedly showing Revanna speaking on a mobile phone from inside his prison cell, surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified, and prison authorities have yet to issue an official response.

In the purported video, Revanna is seen wearing coloured clothes rather than the prescribed prison uniform and speaking on a mobile phone inside a cell fitted with a ceiling fan. He is also heard referring to having made a call two days earlier, raising fresh questions about how the device allegedly came to be used inside the high-security prison.

Following the reported recovery of the phone, Revanna was shifted to a cell shared with around 20 other prisoners, where inmates reportedly have access to a single toilet. He has also been instructed to wear the mandatory prison uniform and assigned duties in the prison library.

The controversy has acquired a distinctly political edge, coming just a day before the Monsoon Assembly Session. The Opposition BJP and JD(S) have threatened to disrupt proceedings unless Karnataka planning and statistics minister B. Nagendra steps down.