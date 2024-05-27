Prajwal Revanna says he will appear before SIT on 31 May
There was no independent confirmation from Revanna's party or family immediately on the matter
Exactly a month after he left the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting numerous women, has said he will appear before the special investigation team probing the cases against him on 31 May.
"I will personally on Friday, 31 May at 10.00 am come before the SIT and will cooperate with the investigation and will respond to it (charges). I have faith in the court and I am confident I will come out of these false cases through the court," Revanna said in a video statement aired on Kannada TV channel Asianet Suvarna News.
There was no independent confirmation from the Janata Dal (S) — an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre — or the family of the suspended party MP immediately over the matter.
"Let God's, the people's and my family's blessings be on me. I will surely come before the SIT on 31 May, Friday. After that, I will try to put an end to all this. Keep faith in me," Revanna added.
The 33-year-old Revanna, grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.
He reportedly left for Germany on 27 April, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'blue corner notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A special court for elected representatives issued an arrest warrant on 18 May for Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT. The Congress-led Karnataka government has urged the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport, though it is not yet clear if any action has been taken in this regard.
