Prajwal Revanna says he will appear before SIT on 31 May

Exactly a month after he left the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting numerous women, has said he will appear before the special investigation team probing the cases against him on 31 May.

"I will personally on Friday, 31 May at 10.00 am come before the SIT and will cooperate with the investigation and will respond to it (charges). I have faith in the court and I am confident I will come out of these false cases through the court," Revanna said in a video statement aired on Kannada TV channel Asianet Suvarna News.

There was no independent confirmation from the Janata Dal (S) — an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre — or the family of the suspended party MP immediately over the matter.

"Let God's, the people's and my family's blessings be on me. I will surely come before the SIT on 31 May, Friday. After that, I will try to put an end to all this. Keep faith in me," Revanna added.