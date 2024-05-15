SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany

Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sex video scandal, is on high alert following reports that the prime accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is planning to return to Bengaluru from Germany on Wednesday, 15 May.

Sources said that Prajwal Revanna had booked a Rs 3.5 lakh business class ticket for a Deutsche Lufthansa flight which will depart from Germany.

The SIT has also received information that he cancelled the ticket, but did not request a refund. This leaves open the possibility for Prajwal Revanna to board the flight at the last moment, as per SIT sources.

On Wednesday, Prajwal Revanna again rebooked the ticket from Munich to KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He is likely to board and the flight will depart from Munich at 2 p.m. and land in Bengaluru between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.