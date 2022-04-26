Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today she discussed the report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress President has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group for 2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," the party had said in an official statement on Monday .



Surjewala, who did not want to comment on the members of the group, said: "But as I have said, the Empowered Action Group will strategise for the 2024 general elections."