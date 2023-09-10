Prathamesh Jawkar secures silver in men's compound at Archery World Cup

Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar narrowly missed out on a top spot on the podium in the men’s compound event, and settled for a silver after going down to Mathias Fullerton of Denmark in the finals of the Archery World Cup 2023 at Mexico on Saturday, 9 September.

In a thrilling showdown, the tension reached its peak as the match concluded with an extraordinary 148–148 tie after five sets.

In the dramatic shoot-off that followed, both archers showcased their incredible skills by hitting a perfect 10.

However, it was Fullerton who emerged victorious, as his arrow was closer to the centre of the target by a minuscule distance.

Jawkar's day had begun with a convincing 149–141 victory against world No. 5 Italian Miguel Becerra in the quarterfinal. He then shot a perfect 150 against world No. 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to beat the second-seeded archer by a point to book his berth in the final.