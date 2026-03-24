Prayagraj cold storage collapse: Owner detained; FIR against seven
As probe intensifies, district administration orders a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collapse
In a swift development following the fatal cold storage collapse in Prayagraj, police on Tuesday detained the facility’s owner, Ansar Ahmad, as the investigation into the tragedy gathered pace.
The incident, which occurred in Chandapur village under the Phaphamau police station area on Monday afternoon, claimed the lives of four workers and left 14 others injured, many of whom are undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital. The collapse also triggered an ammonia gas leak, spreading panic in the surrounding locality.
Deputy commissioner of police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that an FIR was registered late Monday night against seven named individuals and four to five unidentified persons. “Ansar Ahmad has been taken into custody and is being questioned,” he said.
As the probe intensifies, the district administration has ordered a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collapse. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has tasked Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh with conducting the investigation. Officials said a preliminary report is expected within two days, while a comprehensive report will be submitted within a week.
Police commissioner Jogendra Kumar had earlier indicated that the inquiry would scrutinise the facility’s licensing status and renewal process. “We will examine how a structure in such a dilapidated condition was granted a licence. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.
Authorities are also examining potential lapses in safety compliance, particularly in light of the ammonia leak that followed the collapse, compounding the crisis and posing additional risks to nearby residents.
As rescue and recovery efforts wind down, the focus has now firmly shifted to accountability — amid growing questions over regulatory oversight and the safety standards of such facilities.
With PTI inputs
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