Prayagraj cold storage collapse: Owner detained; FIR against seven

In a swift development following the fatal cold storage collapse in Prayagraj, police on Tuesday detained the facility’s owner, Ansar Ahmad, as the investigation into the tragedy gathered pace.

The incident, which occurred in Chandapur village under the Phaphamau police station area on Monday afternoon, claimed the lives of four workers and left 14 others injured, many of whom are undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital. The collapse also triggered an ammonia gas leak, spreading panic in the surrounding locality.

Deputy commissioner of police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that an FIR was registered late Monday night against seven named individuals and four to five unidentified persons. “Ansar Ahmad has been taken into custody and is being questioned,” he said.