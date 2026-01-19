I could have died: Elderly priest alleges assault by UP cops at Sangam

An 85-year-old priest has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by police personnel during the confrontation that broke out at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya on Sunday, when the chariot procession of Jyotirmath Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was stopped by the administration citing crowd pressure and security concerns.

Speaking to the press, the elderly sadhu alleged that he was beaten severely during the incident. “Jooton se kuchla hai, bahut buri tarah mara gaya hai. Dobara maarte to mar hi jaata (I was trampled with boots and beaten very badly. Had they beaten me again, I would have died),” he said.

According to the priest, he was assaulted at the time when police personnel intervened to prevent the Shankaracharya’s chariot from proceeding towards the Sangam for the ritual bath.

He alleged that the police action occurred when objections were raised over the request for the Shankaracharya to step down from the chariot and move on foot, leading to a scuffle between police and supporters present at the spot.