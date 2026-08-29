Pregnant woman, newborn die after delivery at MP govt hospital; probe ordered

A 25-year-old woman and her newborn died at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, hours after she underwent a caesarean section, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Hatwa, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of August 25. She underwent a C-section at around 8.30 pm on August 26 and delivered her first child.

According to her relatives, her condition deteriorated after the delivery. Videos recorded during her final hours purportedly show Kalpana in distress and repeatedly asking her family to take her home.

"If this kind of treatment continues, these people will kill me. I won't survive. Please save me, my life is in danger," she is heard saying in one of the videos.

Kalpana subsequently died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Her newborn also died.

Family alleges negligence

Kalpana's father, Ramsharan Mishra, alleged that he repeatedly requested doctors to examine his daughter and monitor her condition more closely, but his pleas were ignored.

"Kalpana was my only daughter… Today, she has left us. The police must register an FIR against those responsible. The doctor on duty and the staff should be suspended," he said.

Recalling his daughter's final moments, Mishra claimed she repeatedly told him, "Papa, save me. These people will kill me."

The family has alleged that inadequate medical care contributed to her death and called for action against those responsible.

Hospital says woman had inadequate antenatal care

Hospital Superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra said the woman had undergone only two antenatal examinations during her pregnancy, both at a private hospital.