Pregnant woman, newborn die after delivery at MP govt hospital; probe ordered
Family alleges medical negligence at Rewa hospital; authorities say woman had inadequate antenatal check-ups and suffered a sudden deterioration
A 25-year-old woman and her newborn died at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, hours after she underwent a caesarean section, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Hatwa, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of August 25. She underwent a C-section at around 8.30 pm on August 26 and delivered her first child.
According to her relatives, her condition deteriorated after the delivery. Videos recorded during her final hours purportedly show Kalpana in distress and repeatedly asking her family to take her home.
"If this kind of treatment continues, these people will kill me. I won't survive. Please save me, my life is in danger," she is heard saying in one of the videos.
Kalpana subsequently died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Her newborn also died.
Family alleges negligence
Kalpana's father, Ramsharan Mishra, alleged that he repeatedly requested doctors to examine his daughter and monitor her condition more closely, but his pleas were ignored.
"Kalpana was my only daughter… Today, she has left us. The police must register an FIR against those responsible. The doctor on duty and the staff should be suspended," he said.
Recalling his daughter's final moments, Mishra claimed she repeatedly told him, "Papa, save me. These people will kill me."
The family has alleged that inadequate medical care contributed to her death and called for action against those responsible.
Hospital says woman had inadequate antenatal care
Hospital Superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra said the woman had undergone only two antenatal examinations during her pregnancy, both at a private hospital.
He said pregnant women are expected to undergo regular antenatal examinations and suggested that the limited number of check-ups was a serious lapse.
"The incident is unfortunate. The family made a very serious lapse. As per protocol, a pregnant woman should undergo at least eight examinations. Looking at her documents, we found that she had been examined only twice, and both examinations were done at a private hospital," he said.
The superintendent said Kalpana's blood pressure and heart rate subsequently increased and she lost consciousness.
However, he said an inquiry would determine why she did not regain consciousness and whether any lapse occurred during her treatment.
Two nursing officers suspended
The hospital has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the deaths. Two nursing officers have also been suspended pending the inquiry.
"This is a medical matter. Why the patient did not regain consciousness is a subject of investigation, and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible based on the inquiry's findings," Dr Mishra said.
He rejected the family's allegation of medical negligence, saying Kalpana had been treated according to medical protocols.
"There was no negligence on the part of the doctors. However, inquiries are underway into the family's allegations," he said.
The woman's body was handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination.
The inquiry is expected to establish the sequence of events following the C-section, the cause of Kalpana's death and the circumstances surrounding the death of her newborn.