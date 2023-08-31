President Murmu expresses concern over student suicides

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over student suicides, and urged all stakeholders to help students beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way.

She was speaking at the state-level launch of 'Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh' (Year of Positive Change) organised by Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Referring to the recent suicide by two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Rajasthan, the president said while the country has hoisted its flag on the Moon and brought laurels in the field of sports at international level, she was pained to see such cases (student suicides).

"Therefore, all stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way," she said.