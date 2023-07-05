President Murmu stresses on the importance of education for the development of tribals, backward classes

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said education plays a very important role in the development of any society, especially in changing the condition of tribals and backward classes.

She was addressing the 10th convocation of the Gondwana University in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Murmu expressed happiness at addressing the youth during her visit to Maharashtra after becoming the President of India.

This is Murmu's first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the top constitutional office in July last year.

She congratulated all the degree holders and specially praised female students, comprising 45 per cent of the total degree holders in the Gondwana varsity.