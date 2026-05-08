President neglecting kitchen at Rashtrapati Bhavan, complain foodies

The menu triggered both humour and sarcasm. “Campaign days: Non-veg meal is not only fine but also to be flaunted. Even beef is fine. Normal days: Strictly veg while hosting heads of state in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Don't really get how people fall for such brazen frauds,” tweeted Urvish Kothari, author and commentator from Gujarat. Journalist and founder of Newslaundry Abhinandan Sekhri exclaimed, “In case you have always wondered why the BJP/Sangh types are always so angry & hateful and that is all that they spread, imagine if this was your idea of - best food... would you be a happy person?”

Non-vegetarians were upset and pointed out that nearly 80 per cent of the population consume meat and fish. India, they pointed out, possesses one of the richest seafood and meat traditions on the planet. Bengali fish culture, Kashmiri Wazwan, Kerala beef fry, Nagaland smoked pork, Mughlai cuisine, Goan seafood, Lucknowi kebabs, the choice was endless, they pointed out.

The consensus was that the menu was pedestrian and unimaginative. Why couldn’t food from every corner of India, appetisers from the North-East, a dish from the South and another from the West and so on could be served? President Murmu needs to pay more attention to the kitchen, seemed the prevailing sentiment.