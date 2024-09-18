Pressure on PSBs as deposits decline, profitability faces strain

Public sector banks (PSBs) have enjoyed a phase of robust profitability, but challenges are brewing beneath the surface. A sharp decline in current and savings accounts (CASA) deposits — the most affordable source of funds for banks — now threatens to erode the impressive profit gains seen in recent years.

Amid these concerns, both Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das have urged banks to intensify efforts to attract deposits. However, this raises a critical question: could these efforts come at the expense of profitability?

In an opinion piece for news website the Quint, Subhash Garg, former economic affairs secretary and former finance secretary of India, shed light on the growing challenges PSBs are facing in raising deposits and maintaining profitability.

Garg notes that while PSBs recorded a significant jump in profits to Rs 1.41 trillion in 2023-24, driven largely by higher net interest income (NIMs) and reduced provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs), their CASA deposits have been steadily eroding.

According to Garg, PSBs are currently suffering from a dual disadvantage. First, their overall deposit growth is lagging behind that of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs). Second, there has been a faster run-off in CASA deposits, which play a pivotal role in maintaining the banks‘ NIMs.