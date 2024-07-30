PSBs collected Rs 8,500 cr in customer penalties over FY 2020–24: Govt of India

Despite the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision to discontinue penalties for not maintaining minimum balances in accounts after FY 2020, public sector banks (PSBs) have seen greater than a 34 per cent increase in the amount collected for such penalties over the past five years, according to the ministry of finance.

Data provided by the minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha shows PSBs collected around Rs 8,500 crore in penalties from FY 2020 onwards.

Of the 11 PSBs, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, Union Bank of India and UCO Bank imposed penalties for not maintaining a minimum quarterly average balance (QAB).

According to government data, Punjab National Bank collected Rs 633 crore in penalties, followed by Bank of Baroda with Rs 387 crore in penalties, over the past four financial years.

Reacting to these figures, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X: