Prestigious Santokbaa Humanitarian Award conferred to innovator Sonam Wangchuk

The prestigious Santokbaa Humanitarian Award has been conferred on notable engineer, innovator, educationist and sustainable development reformist and Founder-Director of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), Sonam Wangchuk.



The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore, has been instituted in memory of SRK and SRKKF's Founder Chairman Govind Dholakia's mother Late Santokbaa Dholakia. The award was presented to Shri Sonam Wangchuk on the death anniversary of Santokbaa on April 10, 2023, at an award ceremony at Hotel Zen in Ladakh.



The award was presented to the engineer turned education reformer by the hands of First Lady of Ladakh, Mrs. Neelam Mishra, who was the Chief Guest of the function, and Shri Rahul Dholakia, Entrepreneur-SRK.



The Guest of Honour was HE Rani Sarla Chhewang. Mrs. Gitanjali JB, wife of Sonamji and Co-founder and Director of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), Advocate Mrs. Thinlles Angmo (elder sister of Sonamji) and his current and former students were also present on the occasion.



"I feel a sense of happiness and pride to learn that this humanitarian award has been instituted in the name of a mother. This award ceremony is a tribute to honour mothers and womanhood, which is why I have brought along the most important women in my life, my elder sister and my wife, who have helped me reach where I am. The award money will be dedicated towards the education of girl children and to lay the foundation to ensure diverse livelihood opportunities for the people of Ladakh," Mr Wangchuk said after receiving the award.