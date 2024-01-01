Prez Murmu greets people on New Year, asks them to contribute towards "inclusive development"
May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone, said the president
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted the citizens on the New Year and asked them to contribute with a renewed commitment towards an inclusive and sustainable development.
"Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development," the president said in a post on X.
