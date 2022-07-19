Prime Video undergoes interface revamp for better user-accessibility

OTT giant Prime Video, which has promised over 40 titles in the next 2 years, seems to be bracing to serve a whole new experience as their user interface gets a revamp. The change will include a modern look and feel, dynamic visuals, a new live TV hub and improved and efficient search engine among scores of other changes.



According to Variety, the upgrade will begin rolling out this week, and is the streaming service's most significant change in nearly a decade. The new design will allow the users to easily find and watch content on the platform. It also aims to address what Prime Video members have been frustrated with for years: being able to quickly and easily tell which programming is included as part of a subscription service - and which are available for purchase.